Eileen Jones

Eileen Jones Notice
Jones Eileen
"Maisie"
Late of Widley Passed away peacefully
at 91 years of age,
at Bluebell Nursing Home in
Southsea on Monday 16th November.
Was so much loved and will be so much missed by Val and Bob, Steve and Sue, Jeff and Jackie, her grandchildren,
Gareth and Cassie, David , Gavin
and Rebecca and
her great granddaughter, Ella.
Now reunited with her
husband of 49 years , Jack.
In these difficult times,
the funeral for close family only will be at Portchester Crematorium
on 7th December.
No flowers please but any
donations to the Donkey Sanctuary
would be welcome.
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 20, 2020
