NORTHWAY Eileen Mary
CBE, RRC,
Order of St John Sadly passed away on 8th May 2020, aged 88.
Will be very much missed by her brother Patrick, sister in law Patricia, nephew Christopher and his
wife Jacqui and niece Amanda.
Private Funeral service on
26th May 2020, family and friends are asked to remember her on this day.
Donations if desired to
British Heart Foundation online at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/churcher-and-tribbeck-eileennorthway
Any enquiries to
Churcher and Tribbeck
02392 580755
Published in Portsmouth News on May 14, 2020