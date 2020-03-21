|
Summers Elaine Margaret
(nee Shirley) Elaine passed away peacefully after a long illness at the Rowans Hospice on
18th March 2020 aged 79.
Due to current exceptional circumstances immediate family
only will be attending the funeral. Family flowers only.
Ian and Helen will invite the
wider family and friends to celebrate Elaine's life later in the year.
Donations for the Rowans Hospice
and PSP Association may be sent to Drayton Funeralcare, 252 Havant Road, Drayton, Portsmouth PO6 1PA.
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 21, 2020