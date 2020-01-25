|
|
|
KINLOCH Elisabeth Diana Mary Architect and artist, beloved aunt, great-aunt, godmother,
neighbour and friend.
Died peacefully in her sleep on
Sunday 12th January, aged 96 years.
The funeral will be on
Friday 31st January at 12 noon at
St Thomas à Becket Church, Warblington, PO9 2TU.
Donations in memory of Elisabeth, to plant trees at Peter Pond, Emsworth
https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/elisabeth-kinloch
For further information, please contact ARKA Funerals Tel: 01273 621444
Published in Portsmouth News on Jan. 25, 2020