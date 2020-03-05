|
Cole Elizabeth
(Betty) No poems or verses can adequately describe the heartache and pain Steve and I feel at your passing.
Your chair stands empty and it's like the soul of our home is missing.
You were always there for me, Steve and the children and your greatest pleasure was seeing your grandchildren and
great-grandchildren coming through the door.
My residing memory will be seeing you smile and blow a kiss to Dad shortly before you left us.
You will always be remembered for your smile.
Love you always Mum,
Sandy & Steve
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 5, 2020