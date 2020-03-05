Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Cole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Cole

Notice Condolences

Elizabeth Cole Notice
Cole Elizabeth
(Betty) No poems or verses can adequately describe the heartache and pain Steve and I feel at your passing.
Your chair stands empty and it's like the soul of our home is missing.
You were always there for me, Steve and the children and your greatest pleasure was seeing your grandchildren and
great-grandchildren coming through the door.
My residing memory will be seeing you smile and blow a kiss to Dad shortly before you left us.
You will always be remembered for your smile.
Love you always Mum,
Sandy & Steve
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -