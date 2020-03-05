|
Cole Elizabeth
(Betty) My Mum
It's been the hardest thing to lose you,
You meant so very much to us,
But you are in our hearts Mum,
And that's where you'll always be,
We know that Heaven called you,
But we wish you could have stayed,
At least the memories we have of you,
They will never fade,
We did not want to lose you,
And you did not go alone,
Because a part of us went with you,
When Heaven called you home,
So just remember one thing Mum,
We are not apart,
You're with us in our memories,
And in our broken hearts.
We love and miss you Mum.
Your forever loving daughter and
son-in-law Julie & Graham xxxxxx
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 5, 2020