FANCY Elizabeth Anne Passed away peacefully on
31st January 2020
Aged 85 years
Funeral Service to be held at
All Saints Church, Catherington on
Tuesday 18th February at 1.00pm followed by interment at Catherington Cemetery. Flowers or donations if desired for Alzheimer's Society may be sent c/o Barrells Funeral Directors
380 London Road, Waterlooville,
PO7 7TA
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Elizabeth Anne Fancy
2nd July 1934 - 31st January 2020
Beloved wife Brian Fancy (deceased)
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Elizabeth Anne Fancy
1934-2020
My dearest Sister.
I'll miss you Anne.
Love Carole.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Remembering a wonderful sister
and a special friend.
Anne radiated love, joy and kindness
to everyone around her.
Such a sad loss. Anne will forever remain in our thoughts and hearts with memories of many happy times,
never to be forgotten.
With love and affection from
Sister Jane, Brothers Christopher,
Graham and families.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Dearest Mum to Lynne and Son in Law Paul and Grandmother to Keri,
Jamie and Alexe.
I love you Mum and it is with a heavy heart I say goodbye.
I will miss you so very much.
Have fun with Dad, your lamb chop.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
We are so thankful that you were such a beautiful, kind Mother, Mother-in-law and Grandma.
You gave us all so much love throughout your life.
We will miss everything about you.
Brett, Jessica, Jack, Harry,
Will and Isabel.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Aunty.
Sadly missed.
Joanna, Shaun, Oscar and Max
James and Sinead.
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 11, 2020