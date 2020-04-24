|
Kneller Elizabeth Ann Passed away peacefully on
3rd April, aged 74.
Much loved Mum, Nan and a
dear friend to so many.
She will be very sadly missed by all of her family and many friends.
Funeral service to take place at Portchester Crematorium on 1st May.
Sadly, due to social distancing guidelines, this will be a closed service but a Memorial Service will follow
C/o Fareham Cooperative,
86 Trinity Street, Fareham PO16 7SJ
Telephone: 01329 280249
Published in Portsmouth News on Apr. 24, 2020