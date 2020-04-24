Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Fareham
86 Trinity Street
Fareham, Hampshire PO16 7SJ
01329 280249
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Kneller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Kneller

Notice Condolences

Elizabeth Kneller Notice
Kneller Elizabeth Ann Passed away peacefully on
3rd April, aged 74.
Much loved Mum, Nan and a
dear friend to so many.
She will be very sadly missed by all of her family and many friends.
Funeral service to take place at Portchester Crematorium on 1st May.
Sadly, due to social distancing guidelines, this will be a closed service but a Memorial Service will follow
C/o Fareham Cooperative,
86 Trinity Street, Fareham PO16 7SJ
Telephone: 01329 280249
Published in Portsmouth News on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -