Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Robertson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Robertson

Notice Condolences

Elizabeth Robertson Notice
Robertson Elizabeth May It is with immense sadness for Kevin, Sue and Steve that we wish to let everyone know of the passing of our wonderful mother Elizabeth May Robertson on the morning of Sunday 15 November, peacefully at the age of 90.
Not just a loved Mum but a loved Grandmother and Great Grandmother.
So many good memories
for so many people.
Mum, you will be sorely missed
but truly a life to be celebrated.
A service for close family will take
place on 2 December at
Portsmouth Cathedral.
Donations for the Rowans Hospice will be most welcome and should be sent to Barrells Funeral Directors,
245 Fratton Road.
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -