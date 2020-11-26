|
Robertson Elizabeth May It is with immense sadness for Kevin, Sue and Steve that we wish to let everyone know of the passing of our wonderful mother Elizabeth May Robertson on the morning of Sunday 15 November, peacefully at the age of 90.
Not just a loved Mum but a loved Grandmother and Great Grandmother.
So many good memories
for so many people.
Mum, you will be sorely missed
but truly a life to be celebrated.
A service for close family will take
place on 2 December at
Portsmouth Cathedral.
Donations for the Rowans Hospice will be most welcome and should be sent to Barrells Funeral Directors,
245 Fratton Road.
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 26, 2020