Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Phelan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie Phelan

Notice Condolences

Elsie Phelan Notice
Phelan Elsie Passed away peacefully on
24 March, aged 91.
Reunited with her beloved Husband John. Much loved Mother, Nanny,
Nana and Great Nanny.
Forever in our hearts.
Due to social distancing guidelines,
a memorial will be organised for
a later date.
At this time please do not send flowers.
If desired donations can be made to https://elsiephelan.muchloved.com
Any queries, please contact
Co-operative Funeralcare,
37a London Road, Cowplain,
Hants PO8 8DF.
Telephone: 02392 254490
Published in Portsmouth News on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -