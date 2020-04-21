|
Phelan Elsie Passed away peacefully on
24 March, aged 91.
Reunited with her beloved Husband John. Much loved Mother, Nanny,
Nana and Great Nanny.
Forever in our hearts.
Due to social distancing guidelines,
a memorial will be organised for
a later date.
At this time please do not send flowers.
If desired donations can be made to https://elsiephelan.muchloved.com
Any queries, please contact
Co-operative Funeralcare,
37a London Road, Cowplain,
Hants PO8 8DF.
Telephone: 02392 254490
Published in Portsmouth News on Apr. 21, 2020