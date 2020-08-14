Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lee Fletcher Funeral Services Ltd (Cosham, Portsmouth)
95 High Street
Portsmouth, Hampshire PO6 3AZ
023 9238 4455
Resources
More Obituaries for Eric Chivers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric Chivers

Notice Condolences

Eric Chivers Notice
CHIVERS Eric John Sadly passed away 4th August 2020 aged 78 years.
Service at St James' Church, Milton on 20th August 2020 at 11.00 a.m., followed by a burial at Milton Cemetery. Close family only to attend as numbers are limited due to COVID19.
Family flowers only. Donations to
The Critical Care Unit QAH (cheques payable to 'Portsmouth Hospitals Charity') or The Rowans Hospice may be sent c/o Lee Fletcher Funeral Services, 95 High St, Cosham PO6 3AZ, Tel no: 023 9238 4455.
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -