CHIVERS Eric John Sadly passed away 4th August 2020 aged 78 years.
Service at St James' Church, Milton on 20th August 2020 at 11.00 a.m., followed by a burial at Milton Cemetery. Close family only to attend as numbers are limited due to COVID19.
Family flowers only. Donations to
The Critical Care Unit QAH (cheques payable to 'Portsmouth Hospitals Charity') or The Rowans Hospice may be sent c/o Lee Fletcher Funeral Services, 95 High St, Cosham PO6 3AZ, Tel no: 023 9238 4455.
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 14, 2020