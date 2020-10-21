Home

Gates Eric George Born 8th June 1947
Died 26th September 2020

My Man is loving true & kind,
Never a better Man you'll find,
This Man was all a Man should be,
This Man was married to me,
RIP My Man - His Loving Wife Liz xx

We would like to thank you
all for Supporting us, from -
Liz, David, Deborah & Kathleen.
Our Extended Family, Grandchildren, Partners, Relations and Close Friends.
Special thanks to Rita, Tony and Wally
at Langstone Fishing Club,
Nurses, Doctors and Penny
at Coop Funeralcare.

THANKYOU ALL FROM HIS LIZ XXX
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 21, 2020
