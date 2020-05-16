|
|
|
Googe Eric Hersey Passed away peacefully
on 3rd May 2020 aged 84.
He will be very sadly missed by
all of his family and many friends.
Funeral service to take place at
The Oaks Havant Crematorium on Tuesday 26th May 2020 at 10am.
The family would like to politely request that this is a private service with
limited attendees due to
the Covid-19 Pandemic.
If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk
/tributes-and-donations
or payable by cheque to: SSAFA
C/o J Edwards Funeral Directors
96 Bedhampton Road,
Bedhampton,
Hampshire
PO9 3EZ
Published in Portsmouth News on May 16, 2020