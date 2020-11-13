|
|
|
GRANT Eric
(Also known as Taffy) Passed away peacefully at
Northcott House on the
2nd November, aged 85 years.
He will be sadly missed
by his Wife and family.
Family flowers only, donation's in lieu of flowers can be made to Parkinson's
UK or Royal British Legion at https://ericgrant.muchloved.com/ or make
Cheques made payable either Charity, can be sent c/o Ruby Funeral's Ltd,
2 Stoke Parade, Stoke Road,
Gosport, PO12 1QE.
Telephone Number 02392 501128.
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 13, 2020