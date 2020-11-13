Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruby Funerals Ltd (Gosport)
2 Stoke Parade
Gosport, Hampshire PO12 1QE
023 9250 1128
Resources
More Obituaries for Eric Grant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric Grant

Notice Condolences

Eric Grant Notice
GRANT Eric
(Also known as Taffy) Passed away peacefully at
Northcott House on the
2nd November, aged 85 years.
He will be sadly missed
by his Wife and family.
Family flowers only, donation's in lieu of flowers can be made to Parkinson's
UK or Royal British Legion at https://ericgrant.muchloved.com/ or make
Cheques made payable either Charity, can be sent c/o Ruby Funeral's Ltd,
2 Stoke Parade, Stoke Road,
Gosport, PO12 1QE.
Telephone Number 02392 501128.
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -