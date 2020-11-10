|
|
|
Trodd Eric William Dearest Dad
Reunited with darling Mum in Heaven at last!
My heart is broken knowing I won't see you again,
always in my heart and thoughts.
God be with you Dad,
from your daughter Sue,
Son in law Mark and Pixie xxx
To a loving Grandpa,
we will miss the very in depth conversations and stories
about your life!
From your Granddaughters
Abigail and Rebecca x x
Dearest Dad
You carried on bravely and now you must rest in peace with Mum.
I miss you terribly, but I'm grateful
for all the time we had.
Mike (Son) and Daughter in law Cheryl xx
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 10, 2020