Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eric Trodd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric Trodd

Notice Condolences

Eric Trodd Notice
Trodd Eric William Dearest Dad
Reunited with darling Mum in Heaven at last!
My heart is broken knowing I won't see you again,
always in my heart and thoughts.
God be with you Dad,
from your daughter Sue,
Son in law Mark and Pixie xxx

To a loving Grandpa,
we will miss the very in depth conversations and stories
about your life!
From your Granddaughters
Abigail and Rebecca x x

Dearest Dad
You carried on bravely and now you must rest in peace with Mum.
I miss you terribly, but I'm grateful
for all the time we had.
Mike (Son) and Daughter in law Cheryl xx
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -