|
|
|
Haines Ernest Peter
"Tony" Passed away peacefully after a
long battle with Alzheimer's Disease
On 25th April 2020, aged 88.
Well known in Fareham, Gosport
and surrounding areas as
Tony of Haines Furnishing.
Much loved Husband of Betty,
Father of Margaret & Nigel, Grandad of Catherine & Nicola, Father-in-law of Ray & Asia and Brother of Brenda.
He will be very sadly missed by all of his family and many friends.
Unfortunately due to social distancing guidelines, this will be a closed service. Please do not send flowers.
If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk
/tributes-and-donations
Any queries, please contact
Southern Co-operative Funeral Directors (Fareham) 01329 280249.
Published in Portsmouth News on May 4, 2020