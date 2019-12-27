|
QUANTRILL Ernest John Passed away peacefully on 16-12-2019 aged 86. Much loved husband of Margaret. Loving father of Karen, Steven, Paul and father-in-law to Ken, grandchildren Jay, Holly and Dean. He will be very sadly missed by all of his family and many friends. Funeral service to take place at Porchester Crematorium, North Chapel on 10th January 2020 at 10.15am. Family and friends welcomes, also RAF and Plessey Personnel.
Flowers welcome, if desired, donations can be made payable by cheque to RNLI.
Published in Portsmouth News on Dec. 27, 2019