MILES Ethel Irene Passed away peacefully at Woodlands Care Home (formerly from Rowlands Castle) on Tuesday 4th February 2020 at the age of 95. Loving wife to her late husband Alec and a very special Mum to Elizabeth, Dennis and Linda. Nan to Phillip, Tiffany, David, Claire, Debra and Richard. Also a proud Great Grandmother to Zach, Jacob and Olivia.
She will be so sorely missed by all
her family and friends.
Funeral is 3.15 pm on Wednesday 26th February at The Oaks Crematorium Havant. Family flowers only please; any donations to The Rowans Hospice would be greatly appreciated, please send c/o Carrells Funeral Service,
4 Town Hall Road, Havant, Hampshire, PO9 1AN
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 11, 2020