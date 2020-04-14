|
Baker Eva 07/10/1930 - 26/03/2020
aged 89 at QA Hospital.
Suddenly but unexpectedly Eva
went to sleep forever leaving
behind her broken hearted family.
We wanted you home to be with us,
but you were weary and closed
your beautiful blue eyes.
Sleep peacefully now and be free to walk without pain and to be with
loved ones who have passed.
We know you will watch over us
and we will try to be as strong
as you always were.
We are so proud of you.
Love you forever.
Your loving husband Ken, daughter Tina, son in law Trevor, son Ray, grandchildren Lewis, Liam, Lorna, Louise and Luke, great grandchildren Olivia and Alfie
and all your family and friends x.
Memorial Service for Eva will be later in the year, date to be confirmed.
Special thanks to Portsmouth P.R.R.T. for all the love and care you gave to Eva, you are special people x.
Published in Portsmouth News on Apr. 14, 2020