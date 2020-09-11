Home

Eva Hooper Notice
Hooper Eva Kathleen
'Kath' Peacefully passed away on the
24th August 2020, aged 100 years.
A funeral service will be held at the Church of St Peter & St Paul, Hambledon on Wednesday
23rd September at 12.30pm.
Please note that attendance at
funeral services has been restricted.
If you wish to attend please confirm with the family prior to attending.
Flowers may be sent or donations if preferred, by cheque and made payable to Barnardos c/o
The Cooperative Funeralcare,
320 London Road, Waterlooville,
PO7 7DU or online by visiting www.funeralcare.co.uk
/tributes-and-donations
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 11, 2020
