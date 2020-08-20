Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn MacLeod
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn MacLeod

Notice Condolences

Evelyn MacLeod Notice
MacLEOD Evelyn Mabel Passed away peacefully at
Queen Alexandra Hospital
on 31st July, aged 90 years.
Evelyn will be very sadly missed
by her loving family and friends.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday 27th August at Portchester Crematorium at 11.30am. Regrettably only immediate family may attend.
Family flowers only, however donations if desired can be made payable by cheque to The British Heart Foundation and sent c/o Solent Funeral Services, 82-84 High Street, Lee on Solent,
PO13 9DA
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -