MacLEOD Evelyn Mabel Passed away peacefully at
Queen Alexandra Hospital
on 31st July, aged 90 years.
Evelyn will be very sadly missed
by her loving family and friends.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday 27th August at Portchester Crematorium at 11.30am. Regrettably only immediate family may attend.
Family flowers only, however donations if desired can be made payable by cheque to The British Heart Foundation and sent c/o Solent Funeral Services, 82-84 High Street, Lee on Solent,
PO13 9DA
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 20, 2020