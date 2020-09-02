Home

The Co-Operative Funeralcare Portsmouth
157 Fratton Road
Portsmouth, Hampshire PO1 5ER
02392 863031
Evelyn Rackett Notice
Rackett Evelyn Mary Passed away quietly on
Saturday 22 August 2020 at
Queen Alexandra Hospital, aged 89.
She will be very much missed by Douglas, Anthony, Susan and
Stephen, her Grandchildren,
her Great Grandchildren and all
those that knew and loved her.
Service at The Oaks Crematorium, Havant on Thursday 10 September at 1:45pm. Floral tributes can be sent to
Coop Funeralcare, 157 Fratton Road, Portsmouth, PO1 5ER.
Please contact Anthony if you would like to attend the service as numbers are limited 07742 535761.
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 2, 2020
