Richardson Evelyn Mary Passed away peacefully on
15th November 2020, aged 76.
She will be very sadly missed by all
of her family and many friends.
The funeral service will be held at
St Thomas A Becket Church on
Wednesday 16th December at 10am.
Please note, attendance of funeral services has been restricted, if you wish to attend, please confirm with the family before attending.
Flowers are welcome but if desired, donations can be made at
www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations
Any queries please contact
The Co-operative Funeralcare, Emsworth Telephone 01243 376458.
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 27, 2020