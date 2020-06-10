|
|
|
DURMAN Francis John Frank passed away at the Queen Alexandra Hospital on May 27 at the age of 84.
He will be sadly missed by his sons Paul and Neil, by his grandchildren Imogen, India, Casper and Felix, and by his sisters' families in Canada and the United States, especially his nieces Alison Albert and Valerie Gorman, and his brother-in-law Ted Mauger.
Frank lived and worked in Portsmouth his whole life, growing up in Cosham and later living in Drayton and Buckland. He worked in the dockyard for many years before becoming an instructor at HMS Daedalus, retiring in 1994. A humorous man, he constantly joked that he "never complained".
Funeral service will be held at
The Oaks, Havant Crematorium on Tuesday June 16 at 11.30am.
Enquiries to Drayton Funeralcare,
252 Havant Rd, Drayton, PO6 1PA
Tel: 02392 221299
Published in Portsmouth News on June 10, 2020