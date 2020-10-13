|
|
|
Murtagh Francis
'Frank' Passed away peacefully on
the 3rd October 2020, aged 81 years.
A much loved Dad, Grandad and
Great-Grandad.
He will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
The funeral service will be held at the Sacred Heart Church, Waterlooville
on Thursday 29th October at 12.30pm, followed by the burial
at Catherington Cemetery.
Please note, attendance of funeral services has been restricted, if you wish to attend, please confirm
with the family before attending.
Flowers welcome or if desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk
/tributes-and-donations
Any queries, please contact
The Cooperative Funeralcare,
320 London Road, Waterlooville,
PO7 7DU. Tel: 02392 266105.
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 13, 2020