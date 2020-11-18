|
|
|
COCHRANE Frank Robert Sadly passed away at the
University Hospital, Southampton on November 9th, 2020, aged 77 years.
The funeral service will be held on Wednesday 25th November 2020 at
St Faith's Church, Lee-on-the-Solent.
Due to the current restrictions, the service will be for immediate family only. Family flowers only, donations,
if desired, may be made to WaterAid
or a .
These may be sent c/o Solent Funeral Services, 82-84 High Street, Lee-on-the-Solent, Hampshire, PO13 9DA.
Tel (02392) 717039
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 18, 2020