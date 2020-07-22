|
WALKER Fred Passed away peacefully at home
on 4th July 2020, aged 91 years.
Fred will be very sadly missed
by his loving family and partner.
Funeral service will be held on
Wednesday 29th July 2020 in
Portchester Crematorium at 2.00pm.
Due to current restrictions,
the funeral service is invite only.
Family flowers only please and
donations, if desired, can be
made by cheque, payable to
The Rowans Hospice and sent
c/o Carrells Funeral Service, 4 Town Hall Road, Havant, Hampshire, PO9 1AN
Tel: 023 9248 6183
Published in Portsmouth News on July 22, 2020