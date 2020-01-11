|
Barclay Freda
(née Gatfield) Passed away peacefully at home
on 28th December 2019 aged 86.
Beloved wife of her late husband Bert,
a wonderful mother to sons
Stephen and John and loving
Nana to Brian and Sofia.
Your long battle against illness is finally at an end and you are now at rest.
You were an inspiration until the very end and tried so hard to stay with us. Good night, God bless Mum,
give Dad a hug from us all.
Funeral service to take place on Thursday 23rd January, 4.00pm at
The Oaks Crematorium Havant, followed by a celebration of Freda's life at the West Leigh Football Club.
All are welcome.
Flowers to Co-operative Funeralcare, Havant, 224 Dunsbury Way, Leigh Park, Havant PO9 5BQ.
Published in Portsmouth News on Jan. 11, 2020