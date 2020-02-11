|
Dawson Freda Mary Lollipop Lady in
New Road for many years.
Peacefully passed away on
23rd January 2020 aged 86.
Much loved & will be missed by all.
Funeral service to be held at
The Oaks Crematorium, Havant
on Tuesday 25th February at 10:00.
All are welcome.
Flowers are welcome or donations,
if desired, can be made on
Freda's Tribute page at www.
funeralcare.co.uk/tribtes-and-donations or by cheque and made payable to Portsmouth Hospital
NHS Trust may be sent c/o
Co-operative Funeralcare,
157 Fratton Road, Portsmouth PO1 5ER.
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 11, 2020