Love Freda Betty
(Nee Martin) Widow of Alan Love and mother of David and Martyn, passed away peacefully on
Tuesday 17th December at
Rayners Care Home, aged 95.
The funeral service will take place at Amersham Crematorium, Buckingshire, in January.
All family and friends are welcome.
For further information contact Wrights Funeral Directors,
106 High Street, Great Missenden, Bucks HP16 0BE
(Tel: 01494 863 101).
A collection for Rennie Grove Hospice Care is being managed by Wrights, who will happily receive any
donations.
Freda will be sadly missed by many - including her grandchildren Lauren, Daniel, Sara and Tom, daughters in law Julienne and Pam, and
great grandaughter Alba.
Published in Portsmouth News on Dec. 24, 2019