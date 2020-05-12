Home

The Co-Operative Funeralcare Gosport
147 Stoke Road
Gosport, Hampshire PO12 1SE
02392 581032
Burial
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
13:00
Ann's Hill Cemetery
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
WEEKS Frederick John
'Dad' In loving memory of our dear
Dad and Grandad, who said goodnight on the 14th April 2020, aged 77 years, after such a brave fight.

'No more pain,
No more sorrow,
Look for a brighter day tomorrow.'

God bless Dad, love your broken hearted girls, Emily and Victoria xx

'If tears could build a stairway,
And memories a lane,
I'd walk right up to heaven
And bring you home again.'

Nun night Grandad, sleep tight,
love Olivia, Jack and Leon xxx

There will be a private family burial
at Ann's Hill Cemetery on the 13th May at 1pm, with a memorial service to follow at a later date.

Flowers are welcome when restrictions are lifted.
Co-operative Funeral Care
Stoke Road, Gosport.
Published in Portsmouth News on May 12, 2020
