|
|
|
Coombs George Albert 16-08-1923 - 30-10-2020
Our dear Uncle George passed away peacefully following a period of confinement at Bush House,
Elm Grove. Many will remember him from Delamare Road, where he lived for many years with our
lovely Gran and his brothers.
Please make contributions to the British Heart Foundation, flowers to
Barrells, 245 Fratton Road. PO1 5PA
Uncle George's funeral will take place at Milton Cemetery 19-11-2020 1:30 pm.
Please follow Government requirements for funerals.
You will be forever remembered.
Lots of love from all the Butlers.
Loved everyone, loved by everyone.
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 10, 2020