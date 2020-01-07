Home

DUKE George William Passed away
peacefully at home on
25th December 2019.

Service at Portchester Crematorium on 10th January 2020 at 10.45am.

DAD
Towards the end you were
a shadow of your former self,
But to us you were and always
will be the strong selfless father
figure that we are so proud to
have been able to call Dad.
Sadly no longer here in body,
you will always be here in
memories and in hearts.
At peace now with our
beloved Mum, your Yvonne.
You left us Christmas Day to
give Mum the best gift ever.
Rest in Peace both of you.

All our love, now and forever,
George and Julie xxxxxx
Published in Portsmouth News on Jan. 7, 2020
