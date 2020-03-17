Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George Gadsby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Gadsby

Notice Condolences

George Gadsby Notice
GADSBY George Passed away peacefully on
5th March 2020, aged 89.
He will be very sadly missed by all of
his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
The Oaks, Havant Crematorium on Monday 23rd March 2020 at 4.45pm, all welcome.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes or by cheque payable to Macmillan Cancer Support or The Rowans Hospice sent c/o J Edwards Funeral Directors,
96 Bedhampton Road, Havant, Hampshire PO9 3EZ
Telephone 02392 453549
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -