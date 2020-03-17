|
|
|
GADSBY George Passed away peacefully on
5th March 2020, aged 89.
He will be very sadly missed by all of
his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
The Oaks, Havant Crematorium on Monday 23rd March 2020 at 4.45pm, all welcome.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes or by cheque payable to Macmillan Cancer Support or The Rowans Hospice sent c/o J Edwards Funeral Directors,
96 Bedhampton Road, Havant, Hampshire PO9 3EZ
Telephone 02392 453549
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 17, 2020