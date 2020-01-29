|
Leaver George John (Jack) Passed away 15th January,
aged 95 years.
A much loved Dad, Granpop and
Great Granpop. Will be sadly missed,
leaving behind happy memories
we will treasure forever,
Sandra, Pauline, Bill and families.
A service in celebration of Jack's life will take place at Portchester Crematorium on Monday 10th February 2020 at 11:15am. All who knew Jack are
very welcome to attend.
Flowers can be sent to:
The Searson Family
Funeral Service
319 Copnor Road,
Portsmouth PO3 5EG
(023) 92 665795
www.searsons.net
Published in Portsmouth News on Jan. 29, 2020