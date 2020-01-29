Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:15
Portchester Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for George Leaver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Leaver

Notice Condolences

George Leaver Notice
Leaver George John (Jack) Passed away 15th January,
aged 95 years.
A much loved Dad, Granpop and
Great Granpop. Will be sadly missed,
leaving behind happy memories
we will treasure forever,
Sandra, Pauline, Bill and families.
A service in celebration of Jack's life will take place at Portchester Crematorium on Monday 10th February 2020 at 11:15am. All who knew Jack are
very welcome to attend.
Flowers can be sent to:
The Searson Family
Funeral Service
319 Copnor Road,
Portsmouth PO3 5EG
(023) 92 665795
www.searsons.net
Published in Portsmouth News on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -