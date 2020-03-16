|
|
|
HOULBROOK Georgette Sadly passed away at home on
27th February, aged 74 years.
Georgette was a much loved
Sister, Mum, Nain and Friend and
was a valued colleague.
A former Wren and then civil servant, Georgette was very active in the local community for many years,
acting as a Justice of the Peace,
where she rose to become Chairman of the South East Hants Bench.
She was also a Trustee for the charity The Hampshire Neurological Alliance,
a patient representative for The Willow Group, a panel member for Hampshire County Council Independent Appeals Service and a committee member and regular speaker on many Southern Health and cancer committees.
Funeral Service to be held at Portchester Crematorium on
Monday 23rd March at 1.45pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations or cheques made payable to The Hampshire Neurological Alliance or Cancer Research UK c/o
Co-operative Funeralcare,
147 Stoke Road, Gosport, PO12 1SE. (023) 9258 1032
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 16, 2020