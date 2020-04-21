|
|
|
Jones Gerald
(Gerry) Passed away peacefully on
April 4th aged 90.
Will be sadly missed by Audrey, Evelyn, Mark, Laura and Finlay xx
'The Joker of the Pack'
Funeral service to take place at Wickham Cemetery on
Wednesday 6th May at 2pm.
Sadly, due to social distancing guidelines, this will be a closed service.
If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk
/tributes-and-donations
or payable by cheque to: RNLI
C/o The co-operative funeralcare,
86 Trinity Street, Fareham PO16 7SJ Telephone: 01329 280249
Published in Portsmouth News on Apr. 21, 2020