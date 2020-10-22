Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gillian Cowley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gillian Cowley

Notice Condolences

Gillian Cowley Notice
Cowley Gillian Dorothy
(nee Kirk) Sadly died on
11th October 2020, aged 80.
Much loved wife of Ernest Cowley beloved mother of Vernon and Neal and cherished grandmother
to her six grandchildren.
A private cremation, by invitation only, will take place at 2.30pm on Friday 30th October at The Oaks Crematorium, Barton's Road, Havant.
Family flowers only please, but donations to The Rowans in her memory would be greatly appreciated www.rowanshospice.co.uk,
or by cheque, made payable to
the charity and sent c/o
Searson Family Funeral Services,
25-29 Park Parade,
Leigh Park, PO9 5AA
Tel: 023 9247 7190
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -