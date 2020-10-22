|
|
|
Cowley Gillian Dorothy
(nee Kirk) Sadly died on
11th October 2020, aged 80.
Much loved wife of Ernest Cowley beloved mother of Vernon and Neal and cherished grandmother
to her six grandchildren.
A private cremation, by invitation only, will take place at 2.30pm on Friday 30th October at The Oaks Crematorium, Barton's Road, Havant.
Family flowers only please, but donations to The Rowans in her memory would be greatly appreciated www.rowanshospice.co.uk,
or by cheque, made payable to
the charity and sent c/o
Searson Family Funeral Services,
25-29 Park Parade,
Leigh Park, PO9 5AA
Tel: 023 9247 7190
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 22, 2020