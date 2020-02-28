Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Fareham
86 Trinity Street
Fareham, Hampshire PO16 7SJ
01329 280249
Gladys Hawkins

Gladys Hawkins Notice
Hawkins Gladys Eileen Of Fareham passed away peacefully
on 7 February 2020 aged 96 years.
Much loved wife of the
late George Hawkins.
Loving Mother, Grandmother
and Great Grandmother.
She will be very sadly missed by
all of her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at Portchester Crematorium,
South Chapel, on Wednesday
11 March 2020 at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only.
If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/
tributes-and-donations
or payable by cheque to:
Macmillan Cancer Support
c/o Cooperative Funeralcare,
86 Trinity St, Fareham, PO16 7SJ.
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 28, 2020
