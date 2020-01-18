Home

Glynis Smith

Smith Glynis Ann Passed away peacefully on Monday 6th January 2020 at Queen Alexandra Hospital with her loving family by her side.
She will be loved and missed by everyone that knew her.
The funeral service is to take place on Monday 27th January at
Portchester Crematorium in the
South Chapel at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only but donations if desired to British Heart Foundation
c/o Forever Together Funeral Care,
197 Allaway Avenue, Paulsgrove,
PO6 4HG. Telephone 02392382444
Published in Portsmouth News on Jan. 18, 2020
