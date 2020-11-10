Home

GROWSE Gordon Sadly passed away on
Thursday 22nd October 2020 at the Queen Alexander Hospital,
aged 87 years.
Will be sadly missed by his devoted wife Sylvia, his three children Gary, Martin and Karen and all of the family.
The Funeral service is to be held in Christ Church, Portsdown on Tuesday 17th November, following onto Catherington Cemetery for the burial.
All enquiries C/o Moore's Traditional Funeral Directors, 5 Hambledon Parade, Waterlooville
Tel: 02392 641366
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 10, 2020
