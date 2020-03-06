Home

Leigh Graham
(Peachy) My Dad & Grandad.
Passed away peacefully
on 1st March at 12.10pm.

It's been the hardest thing losing you.
I watched you die
but all I could do was sit close by.
God eased your pain
but broke my heart.
You meant so very much to us all
but you are now back with Mum,
and that's where you wanted
to always be.

We love and miss you Dad & Granddad.
Your forever loving Daughter
Sarah-Jane, son-in-law Dean & Grandchildren George & Lillie-Mae xxx
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 6, 2020
