Nash Graham Sadly passed away on Wednesday 8th April 2020, aged 87 years.
Devoted husband to the late Mary, loving dad to Michael & Tina, Kevin & Julie, grandad to Mark, Vicky, David, Caroline and Andrew, great-grandad to Millie, Sophia, Emily, Riley, Thea and Tyler. Will be sadly missed by all.
The funeral service will be held privately due to current restrictions.
No flowers by request but donations can be made to Cancer Research UK c/o A H Freemantle Ltd. Funeral Directors, 16 Middle Road, Park Gate, Southampton, SO31 7GH or online at www.ahfreemantle.co.uk
Published in Portsmouth News on Apr. 29, 2020