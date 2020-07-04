|
|
|
Dean Gurtha May
"Marie"
nee Purton Passed peacefully away on Wednesday 24th June 2020 at
Tudor Lodge Nursing Home,
Fareham, aged 88 years.
Retired Personal Assistant
at Pall Europe.
Dearly loved wife of the late John, cherished mother of Linda and Stephen, much loved mother-in-law of Coral and Tim and the proud and
loving grandmother of Nicholas,
Hayley, Catherine and Adam.
She will be sorely missed and lovingly remembered forever by us all.
The family would like to express their thanks and appreciation to the nurses and care staff at Tudor Lodge Nursing Home for their exceptional care and kindness over the past 18 months
and the respect given to Marie
during her final days.
Given the current guidelines,
a private family funeral service will take place at Portchester Crematorium.
In lieu of flowers, donations to
Rowans Hospice in Marie's memory would be welcome and can be sent c/o M Coghlan Ltd Funeral Directors, Westbury Road, Fareham PO16 7XU
Tel: 01329 282711
Published in Portsmouth News on July 4, 2020