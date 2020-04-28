|
Johnson Harold Sadly passed away
24th April 2020.
Due to current circumstances, only immediate family can attend The Oaks Crematorium
on Monday 4th May at 1:45pm.
Many thanks to nurses, carers and staff past and present at Aquarius Nursing Home over the last three
years with special and sincere
thanks to Lidia.
Families own flowers, donations in Harold's memory payable to Alzheimer's Society may be sent c/o Drayton Funeralcare, 252 Havant Rd, Drayton, PO6 1PA Telephone 02392 221299
Published in Portsmouth News on Apr. 28, 2020