|
|
|
Johnson Harold We little knew the day
that God was going to
call your name.
In life we loved you dearly,
In death we do the same.
It broke our hearts to lose you,
But you didn't go alone.
For part of us went with you,
The day God called you home.
You left us peaceful memories,
Your love is still our guide.
And although we cannot see you,
You are always at our side.
Our family chain is broken,
And nothing seems the same.
But as God calls us one by one,
The chain will link again,
From son Brian, daughter-in-law Donna and granddaughter Lily xx
Published in Portsmouth News on Apr. 28, 2020