|
|
|
SOFFE Harold John
'Steve' Passed away peacefully at
Queen Alexandra Hospital
on 7th August 2020, aged 88 years.
Steve will be very sadly missed
by his loving family and friends.
Funeral service will be attended
by the family only, for those wishing to remember Steve in thought or prayers, the funeral will be held on
Friday 28th August at 3pm.
Floral tributes may be sent in his memory to AG Stapleford and Sons,
6 Powerscourt Road, Portsmouth,
PO2 7JN. Alternatively donations are being gratefully received for Muscular Dystrophy UK and should be sent to Staplefords by 28th September.
For all enquiries please contact Rebecca Lambert on 023 9267 1444.
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 21, 2020